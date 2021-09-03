Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $34.23 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $34,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 83,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

