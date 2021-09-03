Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 27.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,068 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $108,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Realty Income by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $72.02. 135,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,125. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.