Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $40.31. 255,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,306,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

