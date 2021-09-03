Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,809. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
