Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 763,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $42,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $53.56. 441,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,765,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.