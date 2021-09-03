Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Down 14.9% in August

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Duluth alerts:

Shares of DLTH stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.15. 2,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,647. The stock has a market cap of $449.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 40.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.