Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $70,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 332,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 228,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRDF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. 11,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,244. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.73.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

