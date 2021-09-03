Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Declines By 15.4%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after purchasing an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. 19,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,777. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

