PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.28. 131,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in PPL by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

