Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $318.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.80.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Waters by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,886,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.83. 5,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,506. Waters has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $422.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

