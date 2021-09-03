Mask Network (MASK) Tops One Day Volume of $134.94 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Mask Network has a total market cap of $210.27 million and $134.94 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $12.33 or 0.00024383 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00123383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.78 or 0.00792363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047033 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,049,391 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

