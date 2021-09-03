Short Interest in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Drops By 13.9%

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 460,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 534,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoke Pharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

