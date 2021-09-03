Eight Capital Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$58.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.93.

ATD.B stock traded down C$0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting C$50.50. The company had a trading volume of 486,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,218. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$36.03 and a 52-week high of C$52.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

