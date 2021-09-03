Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $585,038.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $375,401.14 and approximately $585,038.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00066364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00154376 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.55 or 0.07870814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,471.74 or 1.00100350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00819781 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

