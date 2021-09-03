Starbase (STAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $783,791.20

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Starbase has a market cap of $783,791.20 and approximately $500,701.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00061704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00123403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00788290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046982 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

