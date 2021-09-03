Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 4,132.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Booking by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Booking by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,295.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,284.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 228.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

