Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 1,472 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.21% of Prologis worth $185,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after buying an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 984,781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,374,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,732,000 after purchasing an additional 786,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $82,150,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

PLD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.68. 27,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,020. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

