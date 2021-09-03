Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 5,622 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,983,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $262,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,080. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

