B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Bought by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,359,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,828 shares during the period. B2Gold comprises about 2.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 14.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 396,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,645. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. Research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

