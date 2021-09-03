Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.05. The company had a trading volume of 142,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $460.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

