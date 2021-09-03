Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

PXD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.61. 40,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.07. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

