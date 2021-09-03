Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up about 4.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $34,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 52,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,420. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

