GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $51.26 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.10.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GMS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of GMS worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

