PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE:PD opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $35,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

