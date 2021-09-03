Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000.

Shares of EMX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,491. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

EMX Royalty Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

