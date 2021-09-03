Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,211,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 89,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,626,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.04. 232,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,323. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.