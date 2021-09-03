Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,298 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.61. 57,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,538. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

