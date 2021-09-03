Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.21% of Broadcom worth $418,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Finally, increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.30.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.72. 138,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.21 and its 200 day moving average is $470.05. The firm has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

