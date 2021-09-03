Brokerages Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PBLA remained flat at $$2.28 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.07. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.