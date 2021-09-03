Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,851. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.