Short Interest in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Drops By 16.0%

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 11,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.00. 106,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

