Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,750 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.90. 4,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,500. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.19.

