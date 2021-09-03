Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $181.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,711. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a 200-day moving average of $149.83.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

