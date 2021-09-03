The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

