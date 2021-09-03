The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.
Shares of TTC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54.
In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.
The Toro Company Profile
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
