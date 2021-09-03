Bessemer Group Inc. Has $149.95 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,838 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Illinois Tool Works worth $149,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after buying an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

