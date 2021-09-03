DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,679. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,216. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

