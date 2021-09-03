Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 171.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

