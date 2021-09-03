MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $656,929.46 and approximately $2,715.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,590.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.12 or 0.07871220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.50 or 0.00414106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $706.32 or 0.01396134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00140981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.77 or 0.00608358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.01 or 0.00531731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.44 or 0.00348758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005827 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

