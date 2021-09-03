Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. Celanese reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

NYSE CE traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $155.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,136. Celanese has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.72 and its 200-day moving average is $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

