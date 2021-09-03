Evedo Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Evedo has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00123342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.00789816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00047046 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

