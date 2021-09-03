Morgan Stanley Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $480.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.38.

Get MongoDB alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $401.65 on Friday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.47 and a 200-day moving average of $333.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.56, for a total value of $529,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,211,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total transaction of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,378.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $69,997,268 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,629,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.