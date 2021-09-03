PlutusDeFi (PLT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00123342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.00789816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00047046 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

