ZUSD (ZUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $269,384.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $269,384.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00131366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00154226 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.69 or 0.07871239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,328.96 or 0.99743863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00820846 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

