HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $130,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 229,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 98,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,147,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,631,000 after buying an additional 87,939 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 388,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,807. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

