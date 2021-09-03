Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,933 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $89,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, raised their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.85.

Shares of ADBE traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $670.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,589. The stock has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.66. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $669.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

