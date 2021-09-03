Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up about 3.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $14,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FNV. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

FNV traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,534. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

