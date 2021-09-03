Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mustang Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

MBIO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,285. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $272.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

