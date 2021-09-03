Short Interest in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expands By 15.5%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 12,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 306,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,431. The company has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.