IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Up 15.9% in August

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of IQV traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.96. 7,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,792. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

