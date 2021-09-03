Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24. 2,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 105,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIRM. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The company has a market cap of $555.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

